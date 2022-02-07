The Grenada Movement (TGM) congratulates the government and people of Grenada on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of Independence.

As a young, independent nation, our history is rich with stories of evolution and revolution, all contributing to the shaping of the modern state that we today call home. From our humble beginnings, sterling contributions by proud sons and daughters of our soil have propelled us to become known globally for our contributions to academia, agriculture, international tourism, sports and trade, amongst a myriad of fields in which our citizens continue to excel. Indeed, for a nation renowned for her physical smallness as well as her beauty, the scale of our achievements is nothing short of remarkable.

Grenada is today not without her challenges, as is the case with many nations. The Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts on lives and livelihoods, will continue to be with us for some time, with the emergence of mutations posing an ongoing threat to economic recovery. The potential impacts of climate change must also concern us, as we look to an uncertain future as an island state in a hurricane zone. TGM believes that now more than ever, the resilience of our people (which in itself deserves to be celebrated) must continue, if we are to collectively overcome these inopportune hurdles.

Resilience alone however, is not enough. Recognising as we have since our inception, that nobody holds all the answers, we call on the Government of Grenada to be more accommodating of dissenting opinions, especially those opinions that merit serious consideration for the national benefit. Such an approach will signal our ascendance as a nation into an era of political maturity that will reward our people with success, for generations to come.

Two score and eight years ago, we the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique adopted our national motto,“Ever conscious of God we aspire, build and advance as one people.” On this special national day, the anniversary of our Independence, we invite every citizen to take these words to heart, with a renewed sense of commitment to helping build Grenada better, one day at a time.

TGM