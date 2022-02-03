Grenada’s anti-corruption system remains steadfast despite challenges presented by the 2-year long global health pandemic.

This was corroborated by the country’s recent ranking in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

Chairman of the Commission, A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, said, “this is a testament to the consistent work and efforts being undertaken by all national anti-corruption stakeholders in tackling corruption.”

The Integrity Commission reminds all Grenadians that the fight against corruption requires the commitment and involvement of every citizen to ensure that public and private sector corruption is addressed.

Lady Joseph said she looks forward to government sharing information on its national efforts in tackling corruption, with the global community. “It is the expectation that Government will share its updated data sets on the national efforts at tackling corruption more widely including about how it is honouring its global and national anti-corruption commitments and obligations, so that global partners would be aware of the collective efforts which are commensurate with the investments, roles and work being done by all Grenadian stakeholders including civil society, in tackling corruption.”

Meanwhile, Dr Roger Koranteng, Advisor and Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat, is encouraging Grenada and the Integrity Commission to continue its work in fighting corruption. He said that “Grenada’s score of 53/100 indicates the country is among few countries in the world which scored above 50 on this year’s CPI.”

He added that it “is an indication that Grenada is dealing with corruption better than two-thirds of the countries in the world and that corruption in Grenada is much lower than most countries”.

The Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43, indicating they have serious corruption problems.

Transparency International uses 13 data sets (three of which are region-specific) to evaluate 180 countries around the world. Most countries are evaluated using 5 -10 data sets. Grenada and ten other countries are evaluated on only 3 data sets — Global Insights, World Bank and World Justice Project Rule of Law.

Integrity Commission