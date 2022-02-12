The Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) advises the general public, that the flying of kites within the vicinity of the airport is prohibited.

Prohibited areas include but are not limited to Calliste, Frequente, Fort Jeudy, St Paul’s, Mt Parnassus and Mt Moritz and the vicinity of Lauriston Airport in Carriacou.

Flying kites pose a serious threat to aircraft safety as kites can be easily ingested into aircraft engines or become entangled in aircraft propellers resulting in engine failure with catastrophic consequences to aircraft passengers and persons on the ground.

The Grenada Airports Authority, therefore, urges the general public to cooperate towards ensuring the safety of aircraft operations into and out of the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA).

The Grenada Airports Authority will be seeking the assistance of the Royal Grenada Police Force in dealing with violators of this notice.

Let us all play our part in making this Easter kite flying season a safe one.

GIS