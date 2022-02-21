At 6:30 pm, today, 21 February 2022, the La Digue Community Heritage Honors Virtual Public Education Forum 2022 hosts Professor Martin Felix – Caribbean Studies, Fashion Institute of Technology, State University of New York, and Professor Emerita Dr Merle Collins of the University of Maryland.

Professor Felix will speak on Repatriating Malcolm: How the Legacy of Louise Langdon Little & Malcolm X is an untapped Grenada National Resource?

Professor Emerita Collins will speak on Louise Langdon Norton Little and her Importance to Grenada’s Stories!