Floyd Buckmire, 42 years, Vendor of Kirani James Boulevard, St George, was arrested and charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department with 2 counts of Violent Language and one count of Insulting Language, after he allegedly threatened 2 jurors.

The incident occurred on Monday, 21 February 2022 after Buckmire, who was a complainant in a matter, was not satisfied with the ruling made by the High Court Judge.

Buckmire was granted bail in the sum of $15,000 with one surety to appear in Court on a later date.

This is the first time someone has been charged for threats towards jurors.

Office of Commissioner of Police