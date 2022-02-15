by Novia John, MA (Ed Psyc)

Many of us are frighteningly aware of our government’s current move to decriminalise the recreational use of marijuana (or ganja) before the end of 2023. We Grenadians should think very, very carefully about this since such an action could have very devasting effects on our young people and, eventually, on our country as a whole.

For years, research studies have found that marijuana use in teens leads to brain damage, which can include a lowering of intelligence (IQ) and problems with learning and memory. Is this what we want for our children? They have already been challenged to keep up with their school curricula as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns and school time-sharing, during which many children across our nation — both primary and secondary — have had no (or inadequate) technology to attend classes regularly online. Let us not be mistaken: our children’s educational skills have been significantly compromised during this period, and it is clear that long-term solutions will be needed to bring the nation’s children up to the required standard. What would be the result of adding the possibility of marijuana drug use among some of our youth to this educational situation?

In Grenada, where almost a quarter of the population is under age 24, we should think clearly about this bill and what it means for the future of our young people, despite the attraction that the marijuana industry may hold in terms of money-making… as has been openly expressed by several key individuals over the last few weeks.