Chad Pilgrim, a 41-year-old resident of Requin, St David was arrested and charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, St David Police Station, with 3 counts of Housebreaking and Stealing.

Pilgrim, is alleged to have broken into a Church situated in the parish of St David and stole a quantity of articles valued EC$856.50 between 24 and 25 January 2022.

Police arrested and charged Kelon Che Alexander, a 46-year-old, Shopkeeper of La Tante, St David for the offence of Receiving after he allegedly received the stolen items from Pilgrim.

Pilgrim was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons and is due to reappear in court on Friday, 18 February 2022. Alexander was granted bail in the amount of $6,000 with one surety to appear in court on 25 February 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police