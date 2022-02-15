On Saturday, 12 February 2022, officers attached to Union Police Station intercepted a Grey Escudo registration number PAD 77 along the Union Public Road, St Mark, a search was conducted and 390 pounds of stolen Soursop was found.

The occupants, Ryan Phillip, 50 years old, Vendor of La Poterie; and Rondel Williams, 36 years, Landscaper of Tivoli, St Andrew, were subsequently, arrested and charged for the offence of Unlawful Possession of Praedial Produce.

Both men appeared at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 15 February 2022, and were fined EC$3,000 to be paid in 6 months and in default one year’s imprisonment at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Office of Commissioner of Police