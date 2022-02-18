400 young men, 25 of whom are inmates at Her Majesty’s Prisons, have been handed a second chance through the MPower Programme, which was recently launched at the Grenada Youth and Cultural Centre.

The 1-year programme provides young men between the ages of 18–35 with opportunities for self-empowerment, holistic development, skills certification, and employment.

Addressing participants at the official launch, Minister with responsibility for Youth Development, Hon. Kate Lewis said the project will lead to a safer Grenada, a more empowered workforce and stronger young men who will help to build the country.

She beseeched the young men to remain focused, motivate others and be true ambassadors of the MPower programme “You are now charged with the responsibility to motivate and encourage each other to remain focused, to learn new skills, develop the right attitude so that you can graduate as true MPower Ambassadors, who will testify to the benefits of this programme.”

Participants engaged in the programme will acquire life skills, direct skills, and core development training.

While congratulating the young men, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Youth Development and Home Affairs Merina Jessamy, challenged them to break the cycle of dependency, by utilising the myriad of opportunities available to them.

“Don’t waste this chance, don’t waste this opportunity, do not enter the programme and just go through the motion. You are not here representing only yourself, but also your family. You may just become your family’s first billionaire, the first to start a business, to break the dependency cycle, be an ambassador for yourself, your community and your nation.”

The third cohort of participants also includes young men from the disabled community, the result of a partnership with the Grenada National Council for the Disabled (GNCD).

Successful participants will benefit from a grant fund to start their own business. The money will be disbursed through the Small Business Unit in the Division of Youth Development (Yutbiz).

The MPower programme is fully funded by the Government of Grenada, to transform lives, strengthen communities and influence change.

GIS