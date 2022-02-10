The National Training Agency (NTA) seeks to recruit a candidate for the position of Coordinator for Standards and Planning.

Job Objective

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Coordinator provides leadership for the management of instructional design, the procurement of appropriate standards-driven learning/instructional resources and the integration of competency-based methodology in programme delivery for the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) System to meet the strategic objectives of the training agency.

Key Functions and Duties

Leads the development and ensures the implementation of operational plans and budget to support the strategic objectives of the Standards and Planning Department. Monitors expenditure to ensure cost-effectiveness and adherence to approved budgets; initiates and/or recommends corrective action where necessary to minimize overruns and achieve established objectives Oversees the development, procurement, and distribution of resources to support learning development Provides advice to the Chief Executive Officer on matters relating to instructional systems design and development and the use of education technologies to support and enhance the delivery of TVET programmes Establishes a national traineeship programme: identifies and provides guidance to relevant firms, monitors placements and records traineeship activities and milestones Periodically reviews traineeship programmes and institutes/ recommends corrective action to address deficiencies identified Represents the Department on internal and external working groups/committees for validation of standards Makes modifications to standards as agreed with the external groups/working committees consistent with international conventions for adapting standards, such as localisation of content Transmits standards adopted by the Lead Group to GCTVET for adoption and distributes or makes standards available to actors in the system Leads in the periodic review of occupational standards to ensure that they are in line with current trends and developments in industry Ensures that competency standards are in place for programmes to be offered Organises sector studies and labour market demand surveys Prepares and submits performance/status reports, position and technical papers as required Works closely with coordinators and managers of training programmes and training support function to ensure that occupational/competency standards and facility standards are in place for programmes to be offered Provides leadership in the development and coordination of mechanisms for fostering industry involvement in the delivery of quality TVET to meet Grenada’s workforce development needs

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in the field of Education with an emphasis on Technical Vocational Education and Training

or

Postgraduate Diploma in the field of Education or Technical Vocational Education and Training

or

CVQ Level 4 in Training and Development or any other relevant occupational area

At least 7 years’ experience in design and development of education and training programmes and instructional materials at least 3 of which should be at a middle management position

The deadline for submission of applications is 22 February 2022. Applications should be sent to [email protected] or [email protected] and addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

National Training Agency

Belmont Road

St George

Grenada

NTA