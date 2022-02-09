The Department of Human Development, Education and Employment of the Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI-DHDEE) in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, has placed a call for applications for the Academic Scholarship Programme for graduate and undergraduate studies and/or graduate research for 2022.

Applicants are advised that scholarships for undergraduate studies are given ONLY for the last 2 years of a bachelor’s degree programme. Scholarships are tenable at academic institutions of any OAS member state participating countries. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply to institutions participating in the OAS Consortium of Universities.

Candidates must apply directly for admission to their desired programmes of study.

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants MUST:

be a citizen living in Grenada

be in good physical and mental health to complete the programme

possess the language competence to undertake the studies in the country of study

be enrolled as full-time students in the program of study, which the scholarship is being applied for, between 1 January 2022, and 31 December 2022

agree to return and reside in the sponsoring country for a minimum period of no less than 24 months after completing the programme of study covered by the OAS scholarship

applicants for online studies must agree to remain in the sponsoring country for the same period of time

Value of the Award:

Tuition and mandatory fees (maximum of US$10,000 per academic year per scholarship recipient) Health Insurance Monthly complementary subsistence allowance Roundtrip air ticket Books/study materials

Types Of Scholarships:

Undergraduate Scholarships are offered to candidates to carry out studies in a university of their choice, for the last 2 academic years of study leading to a bachelor’s degree.

To apply for an undergraduate scholarship, an applicant must:

Be enrolled in the programme of study and be eligible to graduate within 2 academic years starting between 1 January and 31 December 2022, or Have an admission letter to a university for the last 2 years of an undergraduate programme that leads to a bachelor’s degree and complete the programme of studies within 2 academic years

Graduate Scholarships are offered to candidates to carry out graduate studies in a university of their choice (bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree) between 1 January and 31 December 2022.

To apply for a graduate scholarship, an applicant must:

have obtained a first university degree (bachelor’s) by the time they submit their scholarship application be enrolled in the programme of study and have at least one academic year left from the date of the scholarship offer, or be accepted into the university where he or she plans to study

Scholarship Application Documents and Forms:

The graduate online application form is available at: https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1127&Type=1&Lang=eng

online application form is available at: https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1127&Type=1&Lang=eng The undergraduate online application form is available at: https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1126&Type=1&Lang=eng

Applicants are required to submit ONE (1) copy of the following documents to the office of the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), at the Ministry of Education:

Completed online application form Certified copy of ALL academic certificates and diploma for the highest degree obtained Certified copy of transcript of grades for the highest academic degree completed and/or to be completed. If the applicant is currently enrolled in a program of study, he/she will also need to submit the current, unofficial transcript Proof of registration or unconditional admission letter to the program of study; Two (2) recommendation letters from current or former, professor, supervisor, business leader, etc., stamped and/or signed. If unemployed or never employed, the candidate may obtain recommendations from whom they think can give academic, professional or personal references; Recommendation letters must be written and signed by the recommenders. (No relatives of the applicant). Letters can be sent via email Curriculum Vitae (must not exceed 2 pages) Certified copy of the official identification card (ID) – government issued ID and passport biodata page For undergraduate applicants only: certified copy of academic transcript for the bachelor’s degree programme currently enrolled in. Applicants who intend to transfer credits from previous studies, to undertake only the last 2 academic years of a bachelor’s degree programme, must submit copies of the diploma and transcripts for the associate degree previously obtained

Interested applicants are kindly requested to visit www.oas.org/scholarships to access additional information on this OAS scholarship.

The deadline by which completed applications should be submitted to the Human Resource Development Division at the Ministry of Education is on or before 6 April 2022.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk/Ministry Education at telephone numbers: (473) 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]

GIS