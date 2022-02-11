The OAS General Secretariat (GS/OAS) through its Department of Human Development, Education and Employment (DHDEE) and in collaboration with the Government of Grenada extends opportunities for potential applicants to apply for Bachelor’s, Master’s Degree, and continuing education programmes online.
Eligibility Requirements:
Applicants must:
- Be a citizen living in Grenada
- Be in good physical and mental health to complete the programme
- Possess the language competence to undertake the studies in the country of study
- Begin the admission process into a degree programme covered by the scholarship program
- Provide an acceptance letter to the Marconi International University (MIU) (opportunity is open to new and current students of MIU)
Additional information on this scholarship can be accessed on: http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/PAEC/2022/2022-OAS-MIU-Scholarship-Announcement-May2022-intake.pdf
Academic Programmes:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (BBA) plus Specialisation
- Bachelor’s Degree Computer Engineering (BCE) plus Specialisation
- Master’s Degree in International Business Administration (IMBA) plus Specialisation
- Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, Management and Emerging Technologies (MEL) plus Specialisation
More details on the requirements for each study programme can be obtained at:
https://miuniversity.edu/academic-%20programs/?utm_source=other&utm_medium=web&utm_content=pdf&utm_campaign=ot%20hermarconi_pdfen_gen_oea_web
Value of the Award:
- 60% tuition waiver
Expenses not covered by scholarship:
- 40% of the remaining tuition cost
- Application fees of US$150
- Foreign credential evaluation (FCE) cost of US$150
- Graduation fee US$400
- Any additional charges not covered by the OAS-MIU PAEC Scholarship
Application forms can be accessed here: https://crm.miuniversity.edu/application-form/
Deadline for admission to the university and to apply for the scholarship is on or before 15 April 2022.
Applicants are required to submit ONE (1) copy of ALL documents to the Office of the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education by 19 April 2022.
For more information, please visit www.oas.org/scholarships
GIS
