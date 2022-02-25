The much-anticipated Presentation Brothers College (PBC) 75th-anniversary mass will be held on Saturday, 26 February 2022, at 11 am.

The high-profile spirit-filled event, taking place at Spice Basket would reflect on PBC’s contribution to nation-building, and celebrate its spiritual contribution to the nation. The theme of the year-long celebration is “Celebrating our Contributions to Nation-Building”. The mass will be punctuated by prayers, sermons, tributes and musical accolades provided by the talented PBC boys’ choir.

The Presentation Brothers College Grenada, founded by Irish missionaries, serving under the leadership of Blessed Edmund Rice, first opened its doors to serve the Grenadian community in January 1947. Since then, the school has made a significant contribution to Grenada’s socio-economic, civic, and spiritual life by producing men and women of distinction in various professional capacities.

The 75th-anniversary celebrations intend to honour past and current students who have made significant contributions to the school and Grenada throughout the institution’s seven and a half decades of existence. Additionally, the anniversary will bring together past students in Grenada and the diaspora through a series of in-person and hybrid events.

Principal Dominic Jeremiah, the school’s first lay principal, is encouraging all past students, past teachers, past parents, past ancillary staff, and other PBC well-wishers to participate in the year-long series of events. According to Jeremiah, the celebration would focus on bringing the PBC school community together to give God thanks for sustaining the school for 75 years, to reflect on the impact the school has had on the preparation of our students for service, and to continue to chart the course for the next 75 years.

The event will also be streamed on the PBC Facebook page.

