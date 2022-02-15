On 2 February 2021, NOW Grenada published an article titled “The real economic cost of inefficient institutions, political systems, in the Caribbean”, which contained false and disparaging allegations about Caribbean hotelier and businessman, Peter Odle.

At the time the article was published, we accept that these false and disparaging statements were without merit or foundation and acknowledge that we failed to properly verify the facts and circumstances of the allegations made by its author, Perry Douglas, citing Alan McIntosh whom the author relied on as a credible source.

We accept that Mr Odle did not use his position in Barbados to further his own ends nor did he make any attempt through his friendship with Prime Minister, The Honourable Mia Mottley of Barbados, or any other connection to influence the justice system of Barbados.

We accordingly completely retract and withdraw the allegations contained in the article and apologize unreservedly to Mr Peter Odle and his family for the distress and embarrassment caused by the article which was published on the NOW Grenada website.

We undertake that we will not again publish, repeat or cause to be repeated any of the defamatory statements or any like false allegations in any form or medium whatsoever.

NOW Grenada