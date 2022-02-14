by Linda Straker

Grenada’s first homicide for 2022 discovered on Saturday, 12 February

One man is in police custody assisting with investigations

Second death was a known farmer from La Digue

Police are investigating the circumstances that have resulted in the deaths of 2 senior male citizens in the parish of St Andrew, whose bodies were found hours apart on the weekend.

The first body was found on Saturday, 12 February and is Grenada’s first homicide for 2022. Describing the death as “an unfortunate incident,” a news release from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Community Relations Department said that the killing occurred in the eastern parish of St Andrew in the community of Pearls.

Police did not release details about the homicide but confirmed that the deceased is a 79-year-old male. However, photographs and videos from the scene of the crime revealed that the deceased was dismembered and placed in a nearby river but the head was placed in a bucket. One man is in police custody assisting with investigations. The accused reportedly has a history of mental illness.

The second body was also discovered in the parish of St Andrew, but in the village of La Digue. “The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms that a lifeless body of a 70-year-old male resident of La Digue, St Andrew was found on Sunday, 13 February 2022, at La Digue, S. Andrew,” said a police news release. The 70-year-old was a known farmer in the village.

The release also confirmed that the investigations are ongoing in both matters.