The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but hitherto only the electricity sector has come under the purview of the PURC.

The Commission is seeking a highly-skilled individual to join our multidisciplinary team of technical and professional staff, involved in undertaking complex and demanding activities required to satisfy its role as regulator of the electricity sector, and in fulfilment of its mandate.

Experience: The individual should have at least 2 years post qualification experience working in an Information Technology or Engineering environment. He/she must be competent in analyzing information, reporting research results, managing networking solutions and software programs. Working experience at a utility or familiarity with web designing and/or cloud computing are highly desirable.

Qualifications: Applicants should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or Engineering or related field. IT sector certifications such as Network+ or A+ and/or knowledge of the utility sector would be considered an asset.

Responsibilities

To maintain and monitor the Organisation’s IT infrastructure Provide IT support to include administration of the network and for data security of the network and devices Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices Setup configure and maintain internal databases and applications and perform data backups to ensure all PURC owned work is safe Install and configure network and server system improvements – and for the implementation of new software and features according to specifications Respond to general IT issues, hardware, software, maintenance and networking Maintain and update PURC website front-end and back-end Interfacing with Photovoltaic (PV) systems for retrieving generation data

All applications should include a covering letter, updated CV, the names of 2 references and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Queen’s Park

St George’s

Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or send application to the

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

P O Box 2443

St George’s

Grenada

The closing date for the application is 18 March 2022.

PURC