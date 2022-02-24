Eighteen (18) local charitable organisations received an annual financial contribution, compliments Republic Bank.

The community-based groups collectively received cash disbursements totalling $50,000. This annual gesture is made possible through Republic Bank’s social investment programme, the Power to Make A Difference.

The recipients represent a diversity of groups needing financial support, in areas like healthcare, education, and care for the elderly and the socially marginalised. The beneficiaries include: Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique Foundation for Needy Students, Cadrona Home for the Aged, GRENCODA Students Assistance Programme, the Grenada National Council for the Disabled, Pink Ribbon Society, and Hillview Home for the Aged, St Vincent de Paul Society, the Rotary Club of Grenada – Quarantine Park Preservation project and the Missionaries of Charity.

Other groups which provide care for persons chronic diseases such as kidney, diabetes, heart and hypertension, that is, the Grenada Heart Foundation, Grenada Cancer Society; Grenada National Patient Kidney Foundation, Grenada Diabetes Foundation, the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada, Friends of the Mentally Ill, the Lupus Foundation and the CHORES Support Group in Grenada, also benefitted.

General Manager Operations at Republic Bank Clifford Bailey, explained the rationale for this annual initiative. In his words, “At Republic Bank, we value all of our citizens, and take seriously our responsibility to contribute to their growth and well-being. This annual gesture solidifies our commitment to improving the quality of life of people living with disabilities and supporting health care, social and educational initiatives.”

Republic Bank has been supporting charitable organisations for well over 2 decades, and remains committed to working with community-based partners, and the volunteers who dedicate their time and resources to helping those in need.

Republic Bank