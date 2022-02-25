Type of Contract: Consultancy

Country of Assignment: Grenada

Anticipated Activity Start: March 2022

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada.

The project is implemented by the Government of Grenada; the Grenada Development Bank (GDB) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in Communication / Marketing / Project Management from March until May 2022. The assignment is to support the G-CREWS project to develop a detailed Operation Plan for all Communication and Awareness measures of the project.

Additional Information:

see the attached Terms of References for more detailed information (https://climatefinance.gov.gd/embedded-pdf/tor-development-of-communications-operation-plan-gcrews/ )

GIZ requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 6 March 2022. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “G-CREWS Communication OP order number 83403030”. Please send your technical and your price offer as PDF in a separate file.

Note: An auto-reply e-mail will be sent to acknowledge receipt of electronic bids and serves as a confirmation of the tender documents successfully received by GIZ.

GIZ does not accept proposals via WeTransfer, Google Drive, Vimeo or similar APP/platform. If your application is bigger than 10MB, please use this link to submit it: https://filetransfer.giz.de/Start?0

GIZ