by Curlan Campbell

Records Management Information System (PRMIS) retrieves information digitally

104 officers trained on how to use PRMIS

Piloting at South St George, St David and Sauteurs police stations

The launch of the Records Management Information System (PRMIS) means that with this one click, officers of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) can readily retrieve information when investigating a particular case without having to manually scan through hard copies of books as it has been customary using their antiquated filing system.

PRMIS is a regional project under CariSECURE, an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). CariSECURE is a regional project which seeks to strengthen evidence-based decision making for citizens in the region.

This new programme will ensure efficient record-keeping, thereby guaranteeing much-needed information is readily available to officers as they carry out their daily duties. Records Management Information System (PRMIS) enable law enforcement agencies to store, retrieve, retain, archive, and view information, records, or files pertaining to law enforcement operations. These tools automate vital processes that enhance day-to-day operations.

Police RMS solutions manage the development of records from initial generation to completion and include common documents such as investigation reports, 911 reports, booking and arrest reports, criminal identification, detention records, and citations and tickets. These solutions may also provide the functionality to manage personnel files and other administrative documentation for law enforcement employee operations.

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin indicated that 104 officers have already been trained on how to use the system and they are now in the process of piloting this stage of the programme at 3 police stations around the island: the South St George, St David and Sauteurs.

“The digital nature of the platform eliminates the need associated with having to reach the 33 books currently required by law to retrieve information about a particular case, complainant or accused. Moreover, it will now be possible to digitally transfer files across the force eliminating the need for physical transfer of files. The analysis of crime patterns [that] answers the question of where, when, why, who, what and how incidence occurs will now be available with a click of the button,” said Commissioner Martin.

“I have repeatedly expressed concern that youth are disproportionately represented as both victims and perpetrators of violent crime, contributing to a cycle of retaliatory violence, therefore, any initiative that promises an improvement in this area is worthy of investing time and resources,” he continued.

Commissioner Martin added that PRMIS will be as good as the information uploaded onto the system and therefore officers responsible for data entry must ensure that their job is done with utmost efficiency.

“The foundation of a cradle to grave process starts with one’s initial contact with the police. Therefore, our commanders have a fundamental responsibility to lead the adoption and transformation process for this to become a reality. Additional, every single officer at the data entry point has a critical quality control responsibility. The success of this initiative hinges on absolute completeness and accuracy of data entry. The system can only be effective as the quality of information is entered.”

The launch of PRMIS is supported by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through their CariSECURE partnership, with full funding from the United States government.

USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean Representative Clinton White stated that law enforcement bodies must adopt an aggressive stance to deter violent crimes and criminals. With the support of the United States Government, the RGPF can now do so through the use of this system.

“Since 2016, the United States Government through USAID invested almost US$10 million with the goal to strengthen evidence-based decision making for citizen security in the Caribbean. Through our partnership with UNDP, the CariSECURE project has been with 8 eastern and southern Caribbean countries to improve crime data collection analysis and use in developing crime and violence policies, strategies and interventions. We recognised that this goal will only be achieved by supporting frontline agencies that interface with crime and violence.”

At the launch, Deputy Resident Representative for UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Ugo Blanco, was particularly pleased to continue to provide support towards the successful completion of this project. “The UN family is committed to making our contribution towards a more peaceful, just world… The conversation about security and justice in the world is even more relevant…Earlier this month the UNDP our member states approve what is our developmental framework for the region from 2022 to 2026 under 3 priorities namely resilience, climate change and rule of law so we will be very pleased to continue this conversation for the next 4-5 years and looking forward to going the next step,” he said.

The launch of PRMIS is part of the CariSECURE project which is aimed at strengthening evidence-based decision making for citizen security in the Caribbean and increasing the institutional and technical capacity of regional bodies, selected national government systems and community stakeholders to reduce risk factors that drive youth crime, violence, and victimisation.