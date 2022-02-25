The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) recently received a generous donation of 10 desktop computers, 60 pairs of handcuffs and 4 external hard drives.

The items were donated by the Consulate of Grenada in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) namely, Akram Othman, Walid Jabbour, Aba Alfatah and Shaimaa Arab Oghli with assistance from its citizens.

This donation will significantly improve the capacity of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin and members of the RGPF extend special thanks to the Consulate of Grenada in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and their citizens for this timely donation.

Office of Commissioner of Police