The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular, motorists that a portion of the Hermitage Public Road, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, 21 to Wednesday, 23 February 2022, between 11 am and 3 pm.

This closure is to facilitate paving of the roadway.

As a safety precaution during the period, motorists will be allowed to travel through River Antoine and Hermitage. The Traffic Department further advises that delay in traffic is to be expected in the affected area and that extreme caution should be exercised by motorists travelling.

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police