Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Team Jake Rennie, is proud of the significant improvement made with the women’s team, ahead of Grenada’s first Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers against the Dominican Republic.
After weeks of training, the team left on Sunday, 13 February 2022 for the Dominican Republic, (DR) and Coach Rennie said, “he is happy with the improvement in his team’s tactical ability.” He further stated, “The ladies have gained much confidence in how they hold onto and play the ball and their technical knowledge has improved greatly. It’s going to take time, but we are going to the DR to compete and do our best.”
President of the Grenada Football Association Cheney Joseph said, “We wish our senior women’s team the very best as they begin their Concacaf campaign. We are committed to not only creating opportunities and player pathways for girls and women, but we wish to see more women gain scholarships and reach the highest levels of football.”
Women’s Football Representative Renae Samuel provided words of encouragement, by saying, “Our ladies have one of the most important qualities which is determination and with this, we have confidence that they will give a good account of themselves. They have been training diligently while focusing on many key areas to ensure they perform excellently. We anticipate that this tournament will provide our ladies with an experience that will forge friendships and aid in their holistic development.” She continued, “There are many opportunities that are available both on and off the field for our players and the aim is to continue working with the relevant personnel to ensure that these opportunities are maximised.”
The final team has been announced and it is dominated with young talent identified in 2021 tournaments with a sprinkling of experience along with the inclusion of overseas-based players.
The following is the final squad list:
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Shaniah Johnson
|18
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Forward
|Ruth Lewis
|18
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Forward
|Kristal Julien
|21
|Boca Juniors
|Forward
|Shanika Fleming
|17
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Defender (C/B or R/B)
|Sheranda Eve Charles
|19
|Boca Juniors
|Midfielder
|Keldonna Jeffery
|19
|Paradise FC International
|Defender (L/B or R/B)
|Carena Noel
|27
|Boca Juniors
|Defender (C/B or R/B or Wing)
|Rachael Noel
|17
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Defender (C/B or L/B)
|Teasia Jones
|16
|Paradise FC International
|Defender
|Tiranha Williams
|21
|Paradise FC International
|Goalkeeper / Defender
|Ronniellia Bubb
|18
|Paradise FC International
|Midfielder
|Kim Fletcher
|18
|Paradise FC International
|Forward
|Judy Mc Intosh
|21
|Boca Juniors
|Defender (L/B or C/B)
|Amelia Bubb
|15
|GBSS FC
|Midfielder
|Shonika Phillip
|18
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Forward
|Rickisha Scott
|29
|St Mark’s Super Strikers
|Goalkeeper
|Connie John
|31
|UWI Blackbirds
|Goalkeeper
|Monique George
|18
|Actonians FC & Boca Juniors
|Midfielder
|Malia Ramdhanny
|19
|Brookhaven College, USA
|Midfielder
|Roniesha Frank
|24
|FC Camerhogne
|Forward
|Abigail Adewunmi
|20
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Defender
|Melania Fullerton
|17
|FC Dallas, USA
|Midfielder
