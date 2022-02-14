Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Team Jake Rennie, is proud of the significant improvement made with the women’s team, ahead of Grenada’s first Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers against the Dominican Republic.

After weeks of training, the team left on Sunday, 13 February 2022 for the Dominican Republic, (DR) and Coach Rennie said, “he is happy with the improvement in his team’s tactical ability.” He further stated, “The ladies have gained much confidence in how they hold onto and play the ball and their technical knowledge has improved greatly. It’s going to take time, but we are going to the DR to compete and do our best.”

President of the Grenada Football Association Cheney Joseph said, “We wish our senior women’s team the very best as they begin their Concacaf campaign. We are committed to not only creating opportunities and player pathways for girls and women, but we wish to see more women gain scholarships and reach the highest levels of football.”

Women’s Football Representative Renae Samuel provided words of encouragement, by saying, “Our ladies have one of the most important qualities which is determination and with this, we have confidence that they will give a good account of themselves. They have been training diligently while focusing on many key areas to ensure they perform excellently. We anticipate that this tournament will provide our ladies with an experience that will forge friendships and aid in their holistic development.” She continued, “There are many opportunities that are available both on and off the field for our players and the aim is to continue working with the relevant personnel to ensure that these opportunities are maximised.”

The final team has been announced and it is dominated with young talent identified in 2021 tournaments with a sprinkling of experience along with the inclusion of overseas-based players.

The following is the final squad list:

Name Age Club Position Shaniah Johnson 18 Queen’s Park Rangers Forward Ruth Lewis 18 Queen’s Park Rangers Forward Kristal Julien 21 Boca Juniors Forward Shanika Fleming 17 Queen’s Park Rangers Defender (C/B or R/B) Sheranda Eve Charles 19 Boca Juniors Midfielder Keldonna Jeffery 19 Paradise FC International Defender (L/B or R/B) Carena Noel 27 Boca Juniors Defender (C/B or R/B or Wing) Rachael Noel 17 Queen’s Park Rangers Defender (C/B or L/B) Teasia Jones 16 Paradise FC International Defender Tiranha Williams 21 Paradise FC International Goalkeeper / Defender Ronniellia Bubb 18 Paradise FC International Midfielder Kim Fletcher 18 Paradise FC International Forward Judy Mc Intosh 21 Boca Juniors Defender (L/B or C/B) Amelia Bubb 15 GBSS FC Midfielder Shonika Phillip 18 Queen’s Park Rangers Forward Rickisha Scott 29 St Mark’s Super Strikers Goalkeeper Connie John 31 UWI Blackbirds Goalkeeper Monique George 18 Actonians FC & Boca Juniors Midfielder Malia Ramdhanny 19 Brookhaven College, USA Midfielder Roniesha Frank 24 FC Camerhogne Forward Abigail Adewunmi 20 Queen’s Park Rangers Defender Melania Fullerton 17 FC Dallas, USA Midfielder

