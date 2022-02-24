The Chairman and Board of the Spicemas Corporation (SMC) held a preliminary meeting with a team from the Ministry of Health led by Minister Nickolas Steele on Wednesday, 23 February 2022.

The meeting organised by the health minister was aimed at initiating discussions on the establishment of harmonised protocols to facilitate the safe execution of Spicemas and build a risk analysis plan for the August festivities following the announcement by Culture Minister Yolande Bain-Horsford on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s meeting is expected to be the first of many consultative sessions aimed at ensuring the SMC Board is accurately apprised of the dynamic volatile nature of the changes during the pandemic, so to ensure decisions, activities and events planned for the national cultural event is in keeping with the national protocols.

Minister Steele in sharing to the Board, presented both worst- and best-case scenarios while also forecasting possible challenges that may arise.

Remaining hopeful on the implementation of the national event Minister Steele said, “we need to use carnival as an opportunity to raise the bar of the quality and type of events hosted at this time.”

The annual August festivities will be held on 8 and 9 August 2022.

