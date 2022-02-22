by Linda Straker

2012 revised Criminal Code Amendment increased penalty for Rape to 30 years

New law provides a new definition for Rape

Matherine will reappear in court on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

A St Lucian man who has been residing in Grenada for a few years, stands the possibility of serving 30 years imprisonment if he is convicted for several counts of sexual-related offences.

Candius Matherine is charged with 4 counts of Rape and 2 counts of Indecent Assault. He made his first court appearance before the St George Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 February 2022.

The 38-year-old Landscaper who was residing in the agricultural community of Mt Granby, St John, was granted bail in the sum of EC$50,000 with one surety. He will have to relocate to another community until the matter is finalised in court.

According to the bail condition, Matherine also must surrender all travel documents. He is to have no contact with the virtual complainant and all witnesses, and must report to Union Police Station every Wednesday between 6 am and 6 pm.

The 2012 revised Criminal Code Amendment increased the penalty for Rape from 15 years to 30 years. The old law had defined rape as “Carnal Knowledge of a female of any age without her consent,” but the new law provides a new definition for rape.

The new definition of rape means, “A person commits the offence of rape if;- (a) he or she intentionally and unlawfully commits an act which causes penetration with his or her genital organs, of another person; (b) the other person does not consent to the penetration, or (c) he or she does not believe that the other person consents to such penetration or is reckless as to whether the other person consents or not.”

Matherine will reappear in court on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.