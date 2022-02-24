Grenada expressly condemns Russia’s assault on the people of Ukraine which is contrary to the provisions of international peace and stability enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Grenada, therefore, calls for an immediate end to the hostilities. The long history of diplomatic engagement among countries provides adequate tools for the settlement of disputes, without having to resort to violence which hurts the very people who give leaders legitimacy in office.

We, therefore, encourage diplomatic engagement to deescalate existing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Grenada reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations’ principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, and believes that universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security.

GIS