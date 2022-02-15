The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, and Forestry informs the public that the sale of plants at the Ashenden Propagation Station in St David, will be suspended from 24 February 2022, until further notice.

The closure is to ensure public safety while renovation work is undertaken at the facility and to prepare for the 2022 Plant Distribution Season.

The sale of plants will continue at the other propagation stations. For further information on the availability of plants, please call the Ministry of Agriculture, or the Mirabeau Propagation Station at 440-2708 or 442-7212.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS