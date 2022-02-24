The Inland Revenue Division is encouraging taxpayers to file and pay their taxes early and conveniently by utilising the quick and easy-to-use IRD’s online platforms.

All tax types can be filed and paid at taxservices.gov.gd, while Property Tax, Motor Vehicle, and Driver’s Licence can be paid at pay.gov.gd.

Taxpayers can also file tax returns and make payments at the District Revenue Offices.

Please be reminded that 31 March is the deadline for submission of:

Income Tax returns for taxpayers whose financial year ends on 31 December and Annual Stamp Tax.

Business owners are reminded to include their financial statements when submitting Income tax returns.

Visit the Inland Revenue Division’s YouTube and Instagram pages and the Ministry of Finance Facebook page for videos and updates.

IRD Striving for Greater Taxpayer Compliance.

GIS