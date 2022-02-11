The Grenada Listening Project (TGLP) is a Grenada and community-based organisation that grounds its work in conflict as a powerful and creative force for personal and social change using compassionate communication as the path to transforming inevitable conflicts into healthier and more sustainable relationships within ourselves, families and communities.

TGLP recognises we are in dark times. A global pandemic on top of pre-existing economic, social, and environmental crisis that has deepened divides between individuals, families and communities resulting in mental health challenges, higher suicide rates, and more and more incidences of violence in our families, communities, institutes and workplaces.

TGLP believes we must come together in our shared humanity in order to create and build spaces of connection, belonging, compassion, empathy and love. TGLP believes teaching and practicing conflict resolution and compassionate communication skills and tools helps enhance people’s capacity to listen, to hold and respect multiple perspectives, connect deeply with ourselves, one another and the natural world. TGLP believes this to be foundational work in reclaiming and repairing the human spirit, “Imagining anything different is to have our heads buried in the sand of hundreds of years of domination, colonisation that every one of us is colluding with and participating in consciously and unconsciously,” states Reverend Angel Kyodo Williams.

The Grenada Listening Project offers skills training workshops in compassionate listening/conflict transformation to individuals, community organisations, educational institutes, correctional services, community programmes and workplace environments. The various workshops aim to provide courageous opportunities for people to be seen, heard, valued while empowering one another to build healthier relationships, transform conflict, enhance wellbeing and build cultures of peace.

The Grenada Listening Project is offering another online opportunity!! This workshop is ideal for teachers, social and healthcare, correctional services, government and non-government workers; those in leadership roles, and those of us passionate about building bridges and healing relationships in our families, communities, and the world. This workshop is for everyone!

Come join us on Thursday evenings starting 17 February from 6 to 8 pm via Zoom.

Contact Maureen St Clair [email protected] or The Connection 473 536 3000 for more information. Full and partial scholarships are available! Please contact if you are interested in other TGLP workshops that can be tailored to your organisation, workplace, family, community needs!

