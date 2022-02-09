The People’s Republic of China is offering 4 virtual multi-lateral courses during the period March to April 2022. The courses are designed to strengthen capacity in the named areas listed below.

The specific courses offered, and the duration are as follows:

Seminar on Investment Facilitation and Development: 16 – 22 March 2022 Seminar for Officials & Business Leaders involved in Telecommunications & IT Industry: 16 – 29 March 2022 Seminar on Education Informatisation: 17 – 30 March 2022 Training on Edible Mushroom Technology: 7 – 27 April 2022

Individuals who are interested in the above courses and require further information can contact the Department of Public Administration (DPA) on telephone number 440-3767 or via email at [email protected] Registration closes 25 February 2022.

