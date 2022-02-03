Preamble

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) has commenced the implementation of projects under Component Three (3) of the Grenada Climate Resilient Water Sector (G-CREWS) Project which is funded by Green Climate Fund (GCF) through a local branch of the German Development Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The project supports the integration of climate-resilience into Grenada’s water sector by improving NAWASA’s water storage capacity that will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development

NAWASA wishes to engage the services of a Procurement Specialist (or Senior Procurement Specialist as applicable) to provide support to NAWASA in the management of procurement functions, to ensure the timely implementation of the Project, the Procurement Specialist will report to NAWASA’s Project Lead and will be responsible for daily procurement activities related to the project

Objectives

To support NAWASA in implementing Component Three (3) of the G-Crews project through effective procurement in the implementation of the respective sub projects

Reporting Requirements

The Specialist will report directly to NAWASA’s Project Lead and will be responsible for daily procurement activities related to the Project The Specialist will regularly liaise with various stakeholders to ensure an efficient and effective implementation of the activities under the project

Scope of Services

In line with the Government of Grenada and GIZ’s procurement policies and procedures applicable to the Project, the Procurement Specialist will support NAWASA in the effective procurement of goods, works and services through the following non-exhaustive activities:

Ensure smooth and efficient operation of relevant procurement activities

Review tender and evaluation documents to ensure compliance with the established procurement templates, policies and procedures

Review and periodically update procurement plan and progress summary reports

Establish and implement proper monitoring systems for procurement processes, including organisation and filing of procurement documentation

Consult with stakeholders and subject matter experts as necessary to obtain inputs on Terms of Reference and Bid Documents when necessary

Ensure proper preparation of Bid documents for required goods, works and services under the Project, and arrange for all advertisements and notices to be published accordingly

Arrange site visits, pre-bid conferences and invite stakeholders as necessary

Receive and evaluate, or participate in the evaluation of Bids and ensure all contract negotiations comply with the established procurement policies and procedures

Ensure the proper preparation of Bid evaluation reports

Prepare and review contract documents for the respective goods, works and services procured under the Project

Promote identification and synthesis of best practices and lessons learned for organisational sharing and learning

Qualifications

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in project management, engineering, business administration, or other relevant discipline

Duration of Service

NAWASA requests the contracted services of the Procurement Specialist for a period of 2 years

Experience

At least 8 years of relevant experience at the national or international level in public or large corporate procurement using international financing institutions procurement procedures

Experience in conducting high volume complex procurement activities for goods, works and services

Strong analytical skills, exceptional ability in communication and networking, negotiations and report writing

Excellent knowledge of public procurement policies and procedures

Experience working with a multi-disciplinary team

Fluency in written and spoken English

Proposals must be submitted by 3 pm on Friday, 18 February 2022 in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The General Manager

National Water & Sewerage Authority

P O Box 392

Lucas Street, St George’s, Grenada

Or emailed to [email protected]

NAWASA