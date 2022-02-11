The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that Dusty Highway, St George, will be restricted to one-way traffic on Monday, 14 and Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

Therefore, Dusty Highway will be accessible via True Blue Public Road between 7 am and 4 pm.

This arrangement is to facilitate the increase in the volume of traffic that is anticipated at the Licencing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway, St George.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police