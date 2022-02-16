The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby advises the general public and in particular, motorists, that River Road Public Road, St George’s, is scheduled to reopen to all vehicular traffic on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

Members of the motoring public are encouraged to exercise due care and caution while using this roadway and to expect slight delay in the flow of traffic, due to continuous work on the St John’s River Mitigation Project.

The Traffic Department takes this opportunity to thank the general public for their patience and understanding.

Office of Commissioner of Police