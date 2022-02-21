Tropical Shipping donated US$2,500 to Grenada Sailing Association (GSA) to assist in the development of its grassroots sailing programmes for young people.

President of the Grenada Sailing Association James Benoit, said, “the association is very pleased with the financial contribution from Tropical Shipping which plays an important role in Grenada’s commerce.”

In presenting the contribution, Tropical Shipping Grenada Island Manager Cheney Joseph, said “Tropical Shipping recognises the need to honour its corporate social responsibility and through the efforts of its Giving Committee is hopeful that the impact the GSA has on the community will pay dividends amongst young sailors in the years to come.”

The contribution which was requested by the GSA will assist about 30 young persons from across the island who are participating in the various programmes offered by the Grenada Sailing Association.

Benoit also assured that the donation will be well utilised in advancing its junior sailing programmes, as sailing teaches all elements of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and fosters an appreciation and understanding of nature which helps create a culture of value and preservation of our environment.

The clubs that will benefit from Tropical Shipping’s donation include: Grenada Yacht Club, Gouyave Sailing School, Carriacou Sailing School, Petite Calivigny Yacht Club, and Woburn Wind Warriors. Members from those clubs and a representative from the Caribbean Sailing Association were also present at the cheque handover ceremony.

Joseph also noted, “Tropical Shipping has been a part of the Caribbean community for over 50 years and will continue to play a positive role as it must contribute within the spaces it conducts daily business.” This year’s contribution is like previous support given to events and organisations including the National Disaster Management Committee (NADMA) and the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA).

At the close of the cheque presentation, Benoit and Joseph expressed their hope that one day, a junior sailor from the programme becomes the captain of a Tropical Shipping vessel.

Tropical Shipping