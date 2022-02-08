300 scholarships available to access online courses at the Open Campus of The University of the West Indies

The courses are part of the new Regional Cultural Training Hub offer

Application deadline extended until 28 February

The Transcultura Programme: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, implemented by UNESCO and funded by the European Union, is receiving scholarship applications for the online courses on cultural entrepreneurship at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus.

This call covers free access to 10 management courses for 300 young people from the Caribbean with expertise in the cultural and creative industries, to allow them to develop their skills and business projects.

These workshops will last six (6) weeks and use a b-learning methodology, that combines traditional teaching with online tools. The offer includes Small Business Management, Effective Management and Leadership, Effective Business Communication, Project Management, Finance for Non-Financial Managers, Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, Financial Monitoring and Evaluation, Sales and Marketing Management, Brand Management and Grant Proposals Writing. All courses will be taught in English by The UWI Open Campus facilitators with interpretation into Spanish and French. Teaching materials will be available in the three languages.

Cultural training for sustainable development in the Caribbean

The University of the West Indies is part of the Regional Cultural Training Hub promoted by the Transcultura Programme to strengthen the skills of young Caribbean professionals in the cultural and creative sectors. To date, more than 200 people have benefited from the training sessions organised by the Hub. New scholarship schemes will be launched in the future.

The call will remain open until 28 February for young creators and cultural professionals between 18 and 35 from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Republic of Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply on the website https://www.open.uwi.edu/transcultura/scholarships.

The Transcultura team will also organise a webinar on 15 February at 2 pm AST/EC/1 pm JA on ‘How to become a Transcultura Fellow’, that will focus on this call and the general conditions to access scholarships. You can access the webinar on this link: https://unesco-org.zoom.us/j/98917027848.

