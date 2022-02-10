Three men were charged in connection with Robbery with Violence appeared at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.

Marlon Lewis, 30 years, Fisherman of Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, Carvin Bernard, 25 years and Kendell Martin, 28 years both Fishermen of Edward Street, Gouyave, St John were arrested for the 29 January Robbery with Violence of a citizen of the United Kingdom who was attacked, beaten and robbed of his personal belongings.

Also charged for the offence of Throwing Missiles were Carvin Bernard, 25 years, Fisherman of Edward Street, Gouyave, Kellon Ashton, 34 years and Rolland Henry, 27 years, both Fishermen, of Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John.

Martin, Lewis, Ashton and Henry were granted bail in the sum of EC$7,500 with one (1) surety each. As part of their bail conditions, they are to report to Gouyave Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6 am and 6 pm. They were also placed on a daily curfew until the conclusion of the matters from 6 pm to 6 am and are not to leave the state without permission of the court. They are scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, 14 April 2022.

Carvin Bernard was unable to secure bail and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons until Friday, 18 February 2022

Office of Commissioner of Police