Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Administrative Assistant at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA).

POSITION SUMMARY

The Administrative Assistant will provide general administrative support to the Human Resources Manager and will specifically be responsible for performing a variety of administrative and clerical tasks, ranging from routine to complex, and include but not limited to the following:

Preparing departmental reports and typing of correspondences

Assisting in arranging training courses and workshops

Transcribing minutes of meetings

Processing of Group Health Insurance and NIS claims

MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

Associate Degree in Professional Secretary, Business Administration or other relevant Associate Degree or Diploma with 2 years relevant experience in administrative responsibilities. Previous experience within the Human Resources Department will be an asset.

PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Good planning and organising skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

Good coordinator and competent in the use of MS Office applications

APPLICATION PROCESS

Application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials and addressed to:

The General Manager

Vacancy for Administrative Assistant

National Water and Sewerage Authority

P O Box 392

Lucas Street

St George’s

Grenada

Email: [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of applications is 18 February 2022. Applications received after the closing date or which do not meet the necessary requirements will NOT be considered.

NAWASA… Committed to meeting customers’ needs