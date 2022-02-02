Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Administrative Assistant at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA).
POSITION SUMMARY
The Administrative Assistant will provide general administrative support to the Human Resources Manager and will specifically be responsible for performing a variety of administrative and clerical tasks, ranging from routine to complex, and include but not limited to the following:
- Preparing departmental reports and typing of correspondences
- Assisting in arranging training courses and workshops
- Transcribing minutes of meetings
- Processing of Group Health Insurance and NIS claims
MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION
- Associate Degree in Professional Secretary, Business Administration or other relevant Associate Degree or Diploma with 2 years relevant experience in administrative responsibilities. Previous experience within the Human Resources Department will be an asset.
PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES
- Good planning and organising skills
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills
- Good coordinator and competent in the use of MS Office applications
APPLICATION PROCESS
Application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials and addressed to:
The General Manager
Vacancy for Administrative Assistant
National Water and Sewerage Authority
P O Box 392
Lucas Street
St George’s
Grenada
Email: [email protected]
The deadline for receipt of applications is 18 February 2022. Applications received after the closing date or which do not meet the necessary requirements will NOT be considered.
NAWASA… Committed to meeting customers’ needs