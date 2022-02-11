Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina, invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Berthmaster/Dockmaster.
Duties
Include marina reception, docking boats, booking-in visiting yachts, accepting payment, handling new enquiries and dealing with VHF traffic.
Qualification and Experience
- Minimum of 5 CXC or GCE subjects
- Good general knowledge of boats, boat handling, knots, etc.
- Proficient swimmer
- A valid driver’s licence
Other Requirements
- Good IT skills, Microsoft Word
- Good interpersonal skills – the marina is a hospitality business. The correct customer service attitudes are essential;
- Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required
- Foreign language an advantage
Salary – negotiable based on qualifications and experience
Applications should be sent to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George’s
Grenada
Email: [email protected]
Applications are to be submitted to the Human Resource Manager no later than 28 February 2022