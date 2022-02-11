Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina, invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Berthmaster/Dockmaster.

Duties

Include marina reception, docking boats, booking-in visiting yachts, accepting payment, handling new enquiries and dealing with VHF traffic.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum of 5 CXC or GCE subjects

Good general knowledge of boats, boat handling, knots, etc.

Proficient swimmer

A valid driver’s licence

Other Requirements

Good IT skills, Microsoft Word

Good interpersonal skills – the marina is a hospitality business. The correct customer service attitudes are essential;

Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required

Foreign language an advantage

Salary – negotiable based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George’s

Grenada

Email: [email protected]

Applications are to be submitted to the Human Resource Manager no later than 28 February 2022