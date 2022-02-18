The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) of Grenada was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016

The Commission is seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual to fill the vacant position of Chief Executive Officer.

The CEO will be responsible for the Administration of PURC and ensuring that it effectively discharges its mandate as prescribed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act, and related Agreements, Statutes, By-Laws and other relevant instruments.

Qualification Requirements

The minimum requirements are a Master’s degree in Engineering/Economics/Accountancy/Business Administration/Public Administration/Legal or equivalent Candidates with an alternative qualification but exceptional; experience would also be considered.

Experience

The individual should have at least 5 years managerial or equivalent position.

Experience in Utility Regulation would be an asset.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the day to day operation of PURC

Responsible for signing and executing, on behalf of the Commission, all documents related to:

Directing the recruitment and capacity building of staff Planned expenditures Operationalization of the Commission’s policies and directives Publication of Commission’s public orders, regulations and approved related content Administrative contracts and vendor contracts Other documentation under the purview of the role of the Chief Executive Officer



Provide technical and economic research assistance to the Minister in the performance of his/her functions and duties

Provide recommendations to the Minister on licensing decisions, regulation of utilities and national electricity policy

Perform and supervise all functional tasks related to the operations of the Commission

Implement policies, plans and programmes as approved by the Commissioners

Advise and assist Commission in the discharge of its regulatory mandate, including setting of rates for the utilities, finalizing Power Purchase agreements, Consumer Complaints Redress

Enforcement of licensees’ compliance to the sustainability programme, and with the requirements for quality of service to consumers, and authorized rates

Prepare and submit periodic reports to the Commissioners as required

Performs other related functions that may be assigned from time to time

All applications should include a covering letter, updated CV, the names of two referees and should be addressed to

The Chairman

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Queen’s Park

St George’s

Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or send application to the

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

P O Box 2443

St George’s

Grenada

The closing date for applications is 31 March 2022. The successful applicant will be offered a competitive remuneration package.

Unsuitable applications will not be acknowledged.