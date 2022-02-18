The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) of Grenada was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016
The Commission is seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual to fill the vacant position of Chief Executive Officer.
The CEO will be responsible for the Administration of PURC and ensuring that it effectively discharges its mandate as prescribed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act, and related Agreements, Statutes, By-Laws and other relevant instruments.
Qualification Requirements
The minimum requirements are a Master’s degree in Engineering/Economics/Accountancy/Business Administration/Public Administration/Legal or equivalent Candidates with an alternative qualification but exceptional; experience would also be considered.
Experience
The individual should have at least 5 years managerial or equivalent position.
Experience in Utility Regulation would be an asset.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage the day to day operation of PURC
- Responsible for signing and executing, on behalf of the Commission, all documents related to:
- Directing the recruitment and capacity building of staff
- Planned expenditures
- Operationalization of the Commission’s policies and directives
- Publication of Commission’s public orders, regulations and approved related content
- Administrative contracts and vendor contracts
- Other documentation under the purview of the role of the Chief Executive Officer
- Provide technical and economic research assistance to the Minister in the performance of his/her functions and duties
- Provide recommendations to the Minister on licensing decisions, regulation of utilities and national electricity policy
- Perform and supervise all functional tasks related to the operations of the Commission
- Implement policies, plans and programmes as approved by the Commissioners
- Advise and assist Commission in the discharge of its regulatory mandate, including setting of rates for the utilities, finalizing Power Purchase agreements, Consumer Complaints Redress
- Enforcement of licensees’ compliance to the sustainability programme, and with the requirements for quality of service to consumers, and authorized rates
- Prepare and submit periodic reports to the Commissioners as required
- Performs other related functions that may be assigned from time to time
All applications should include a covering letter, updated CV, the names of two referees and should be addressed to
The Chairman
Public Utilities Regulatory Commission
Queen’s Park
St George’s
Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or send application to the
Public Utilities Regulatory Commission
P O Box 2443
St George’s
Grenada
The closing date for applications is 31 March 2022. The successful applicant will be offered a competitive remuneration package.
Unsuitable applications will not be acknowledged.