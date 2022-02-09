The Communal Co-operative Credit Union is seeking to employ a General Manager to lead the organization into the future.

The Organisation:

The Communal Co-operative Credit Union Limited is a highly mission-driven, progressive, member-owned financial institution, committed to improving the financial well-being of its members.

The Communal provides financial products and services to its members including mortgage, consumer and small business development loans, savings and deposit accounts and debit cards.

The Role:

The General Manager is responsible for leading and executing the strategic direction, development and progress of the credit union, while ensuring its financial stability, viability, and responsiveness to the needs of our members.

The successful candidate has responsibility for the day-to-day management of The Communal’s operations, compliance and performance and shall be accountable to the Board of Directors for the execution of these functions.

This position requires strategic leadership and a solid understanding of the credit union philosophy, operations, policies, regulations and best practices, with expertise in finance, risk-based management, product development/pricing and market strategy.

The successful candidate must demonstrate a strong commitment to providing the highest levels of member service, leadership and integrity.

Candidate Profile:

Master of Science Degree in Business Management, Economics or Finance related qualification

At least 8 years of experience in a senior management position within a financial institution, or related function

Effective written and oral communication skills, and competence in communicating with a broad range of audiences;

Ability to identify risks, build consensus and make sound financial recommendations and decisions;

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

The Communal Co-operative Credit Union offers a very competitive remuneration and benefits package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Please send your résumé to:

The Secretary

Board of Directors

The Communal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd

Halifax Street

St George’s

E-mail address: [email protected]

Closing date for applications is 25 February 2022