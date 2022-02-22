Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Senior Administrative Officer at the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA).
Job purpose
Responsible for the day to day running of the GCA and providing administrative duties to the Board and include but not limited to the following:
Job Responsibilities
- Preparation of work plans for GCA administration
- Preparation of Annual Review of GCA administration
- Must be able to travel, writing up of all minutes of Board, Area and General Meetings of the Association
- Compilation and distribution of all documentation required for Board, Area and General meetings of the Association
- Notification of Board members of the dates and times of Board meetings and other important Board activities
- Supervise payroll for all employees
- Ensure that all GCA’s office equipment and premises are properly maintained and in good working condition
- Ensure that the appropriate approval procedures are followed for purchases by the Association
- Monitoring/advising heads of department re adherence to the provision of the personnel policy re employee records, performance appraisal, vacation planning, increment and other administrative functions
- Distribute and filed correspondences
- Maintain and update company databases
Minimum education/experience requirement
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Human Resource, Business Management, or Economics
- Experience in Office Management
- Competent in the use of MS office application
- Valid driver’s licence
Please submit applications to
The General Manager
Grenada Cocoa Association
P O Box 3649
St George’s
The application deadline is 25 February 2022