Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Senior Administrative Officer at the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA).

Job purpose

Responsible for the day to day running of the GCA and providing administrative duties to the Board and include but not limited to the following:

Job Responsibilities

Preparation of work plans for GCA administration

Preparation of Annual Review of GCA administration

Must be able to travel, writing up of all minutes of Board, Area and General Meetings of the Association

Compilation and distribution of all documentation required for Board, Area and General meetings of the Association

Notification of Board members of the dates and times of Board meetings and other important Board activities

Supervise payroll for all employees

Ensure that all GCA’s office equipment and premises are properly maintained and in good working condition

Ensure that the appropriate approval procedures are followed for purchases by the Association

Monitoring/advising heads of department re adherence to the provision of the personnel policy re employee records, performance appraisal, vacation planning, increment and other administrative functions

Distribute and filed correspondences

Maintain and update company databases

Minimum education/experience requirement

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Human Resource, Business Management, or Economics

Experience in Office Management

Competent in the use of MS office application

Valid driver’s licence

Please submit applications to

The General Manager

Grenada Cocoa Association

P O Box 3649

St George’s

The application deadline is 25 February 2022