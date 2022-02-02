EASTERN CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY (ECTEL)

VACANCY NOTICE

POST OF LEGAL OFFICER

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of LEGAL OFFICER with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Under the general direction and supervision of the General Counsel/Secretary to the ECTEL Board of Directors, the LEGAL OFFICER shall be expected to, among other things:

Provide legal advice, interpretation and opinions on matters relating to effective Electronic Communications/Telecommunications regulation.

Prepare legal opinions on administrative and contract matters.

Advise the ECTEL Member States on Electronic Communications/Telecommunication matters.

Assist in the evaluation of all licence applications, customer complaints, access and interconnection agreements, offences and infractions of licences and regulations, and other regulatory submissions under the Telecommunications Act/Electronic Communications Act and regulations.

Advise on licensing and tender procedures.

Advise on the appointment of mediators and arbitrators.

Draft model electronic communications legislation as required.

Review draft legal instruments, such as treaties, national, regional and international agreements.

Advise on matters requiring arbitration or alternative dispute resolution.

Perform functions of Secretary to the ECTEL Board when required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The applicant should possess:

First degree in law, preferably from a university in the English Commonwealth

Certificate in Legal Education Certificate (LEC) or equivalent

Admission to a Commonwealth Bar (preferably within the ECTEL Member States or CARICOM Member States)

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Post-graduate qualifications or 3 years experience in legal drafting and/or electronic communications/telecommunications regulation would be an asset

Prior experience in a regulatory agency and/or public law would be an asset

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

Corporate Governance

Legal Knowledge and Skill in Regulation and Compliance

Regulatory Policy Development

Sound Legal Judgement and decision-making ability

Research Skills and knowledge of Online Legal Resources

Service and Results Focused

Strong Written and Oral communication skills

Strong Presentation Skills

Excellent Planning and Organising Skills

Teamwork and Interpersonal Skills

Independently Motivated

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

The successful applicant will be offered a permanent position following the successful completion of the probation period.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

The compensation package is set at Grade 4, is free of income tax, and includes housing and vehicle allowances.

DUTY STATION

The successful applicant will be based at the Authority’s Headquarters in Saint Lucia and will be entitled to a relocation grant and baggage allowances (including transfer of a vehicle) if recruited outside of the duty station.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Please go to the website, www.ectel.int and click on “About Us” and “Career Opportunities” or follow the link below to apply:

https://ectel.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=6

Applications should be accompanied by curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of 3 referees, along with certified copies of relevant certificates.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 25 February 2022 at 4:30 pm.