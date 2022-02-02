EASTERN CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY (ECTEL)
VACANCY NOTICE
POST OF LEGAL OFFICER
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of LEGAL OFFICER with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Under the general direction and supervision of the General Counsel/Secretary to the ECTEL Board of Directors, the LEGAL OFFICER shall be expected to, among other things:
- Provide legal advice, interpretation and opinions on matters relating to effective Electronic Communications/Telecommunications regulation.
- Prepare legal opinions on administrative and contract matters.
- Advise the ECTEL Member States on Electronic Communications/Telecommunication matters.
- Assist in the evaluation of all licence applications, customer complaints, access and interconnection agreements, offences and infractions of licences and regulations, and other regulatory submissions under the Telecommunications Act/Electronic Communications Act and regulations.
- Advise on licensing and tender procedures.
- Advise on the appointment of mediators and arbitrators.
- Draft model electronic communications legislation as required.
- Review draft legal instruments, such as treaties, national, regional and international agreements.
- Advise on matters requiring arbitration or alternative dispute resolution.
- Perform functions of Secretary to the ECTEL Board when required.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
The applicant should possess:
- First degree in law, preferably from a university in the English Commonwealth
- Certificate in Legal Education Certificate (LEC) or equivalent
- Admission to a Commonwealth Bar (preferably within the ECTEL Member States or CARICOM Member States)
- At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Post-graduate qualifications or 3 years experience in legal drafting and/or electronic communications/telecommunications regulation would be an asset
- Prior experience in a regulatory agency and/or public law would be an asset
REQUIRED COMPETENCIES
- Corporate Governance
- Legal Knowledge and Skill in Regulation and Compliance
- Regulatory Policy Development
- Sound Legal Judgement and decision-making ability
- Research Skills and knowledge of Online Legal Resources
- Service and Results Focused
- Strong Written and Oral communication skills
- Strong Presentation Skills
- Excellent Planning and Organising Skills
- Teamwork and Interpersonal Skills
- Independently Motivated
TERMS OF APPOINTMENT
The successful applicant will be offered a permanent position following the successful completion of the probation period.
COMPENSATION PACKAGE
The compensation package is set at Grade 4, is free of income tax, and includes housing and vehicle allowances.
DUTY STATION
The successful applicant will be based at the Authority’s Headquarters in Saint Lucia and will be entitled to a relocation grant and baggage allowances (including transfer of a vehicle) if recruited outside of the duty station.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Please go to the website, www.ectel.int and click on “About Us” and “Career Opportunities” or follow the link below to apply:
https://ectel.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=6
Applications should be accompanied by curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of 3 referees, along with certified copies of relevant certificates.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 25 February 2022 at 4:30 pm.