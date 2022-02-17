Summary of Job

The Production & Technical Manager forms part of the Executive Management Team who has the responsibility to develop strategic production and operation plans for the Company.

He/She has overall responsibility for the management of the Production Department; the manufacture of coatings to meet all sales demands and quality targets; as well as the Purchasing, Quality Control and Quality Assurance functions within the Company.

Are you the best person for this job?

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree or Higher in Operations or Business Management; OR Chemical Engineering; OR Chemistry

5 years experience in a coatings manufacturing environment with at least 3 years being at a Middle Management level

Strong background in the Coatings industry or Chemical Engineering, and Quality Management; would be an asset

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Excellent communication and people management skills

Proficient in the use of Microsoft AX Dynamics 365

Please send your CV to [email protected] by 4 March 2022.