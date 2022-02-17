Summary of Job
The Production & Technical Manager forms part of the Executive Management Team who has the responsibility to develop strategic production and operation plans for the Company.
He/She has overall responsibility for the management of the Production Department; the manufacture of coatings to meet all sales demands and quality targets; as well as the Purchasing, Quality Control and Quality Assurance functions within the Company.
Are you the best person for this job?
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree or Higher in Operations or Business Management; OR Chemical Engineering; OR Chemistry
- 5 years experience in a coatings manufacturing environment with at least 3 years being at a Middle Management level
- Strong background in the Coatings industry or Chemical Engineering, and Quality Management; would be an asset
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Excellent communication and people management skills
- Proficient in the use of Microsoft AX Dynamics 365
Please send your CV to [email protected] by 4 March 2022.