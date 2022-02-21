Presentation Brothers’ College (PBC) made a good showing at a Covid-19 Response Speech and Poetry Contest, which was held recently as part of efforts to help manage the psycho-social challenges presented by the pandemic.

In the 11 to 13-year-old category for the speech component, PBC dominated with Zakar Cuffie placing first and Johnathan Powell taking second place. In the 14 to 16-year-old category, Parshawn Haynes, also of PBC, placed first with Muneera Hamid and Princess Smith, both of Wesley College, placing second and third respectively.

In the 11 to 13-year-old category for the poetry component, Elian Roberts of Boca Secondary School placed first and PBC’s Amar’e Francis and Jahzarra Johnson of J W Fletcher Catholic Secondary School tied for second place. In the 14 to 16-year-old category, Corey Boyd of PBC placed first, with J W Fletcher Catholic Secondary School’s Ashanna Telesford placing second.

Receiving honourable mentions were Rasheeda Patrice of Happy Hill Secondary School and Jael Nedd of Boca Secondary School.

The topics chosen for the competition were ‘Covid-19, the 21st Century Apocalypse,’ ‘Finding Connection in Isolation’ and ‘Life Under the Mask’. Students submitted video recordings of their pieces and were judged in categories according to their ages. The winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony at Norton Hall, in St George’s.

The competition was organised by Shawna Thomas-Cuffie, Clinical Supervisor for District 5 secondary schools at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information.

The Ministry has extended its profound appreciation to all business entities that generously contributed to the competition.

GIS