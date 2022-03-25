The Grenada Athletic Association (GAA) is pleased to announce that a 13-member team has been selected to represent Grenada at the 49th CARIFTA Games.
The games are carded for Kingston, Jamaica at the Jamaica National Stadium and are scheduled to run from 16-18 April 2022.
The following provides a listing of team members and the categories in which they will compete:
|Under 17 Female
|Name
|Event
|Affiliation
|Suerena Alexander
|Javelin
|St David’s Track Blazers
|Shantay Augustine
|100 meters, 200 meters
|473 MVP
|Under 17 Male
|Name
|Event
|Affiliation
|Rayvohn Telesford
|Javelin
|St David’s Track Blazers
|Under 20 Female
|Name
|Event
|Affiliation
|Jamora Alves
|Shot Put, Discus, Javelin
|Carriacou Athletic Committee
|Jamara Patterson
|400 meters
|Finish Line Track Club
|Ashareah Enoe
|High Jump
|Carriacou Athletic Committee
|Under 20 Male
|Name
|Event
|Affiliation
|Isaiah Patrick
|Pole Vault
|St David’s Track Blazers
|Cameron Thomas
|Javelin
|St David’s Track Blazers
|Nazzio John
|100 meters, 200 meters
|ACE Track Club
|Jaeden Teka
|Javelin
|Carriacou Athletic Committee
|Jaylon Colder
|Shot Put, Discus
|St David’s Track Blazers
|Shavin Charles-Hector
|100 meters, 200 meters
|St David’s Track Blazers
|De’ andre Bristol
|Shot Put, Discus
|Carriacou Athletic Committee
The team will be accompanied by coaches Paul Phillip and Carol Evans and is scheduled to depart varying locations on 14 April 2022.
The Athletic Association Board congratulates the athletes on their well-deserved selection and extends best wishes for a successful 2022 CARIFTA campaign.
GAA
