The Grenada Athletic Association (GAA) is pleased to announce that a 13-member team has been selected to represent Grenada at the 49th CARIFTA Games.

The games are carded for Kingston, Jamaica at the Jamaica National Stadium and are scheduled to run from 16-18 April 2022.

The following provides a listing of team members and the categories in which they will compete:

Under 17 Female Name Event Affiliation Suerena Alexander Javelin St David’s Track Blazers Shantay Augustine 100 meters, 200 meters 473 MVP Under 17 Male Name Event Affiliation Rayvohn Telesford Javelin St David’s Track Blazers Under 20 Female Name Event Affiliation Jamora Alves Shot Put, Discus, Javelin Carriacou Athletic Committee Jamara Patterson 400 meters Finish Line Track Club Ashareah Enoe High Jump Carriacou Athletic Committee Under 20 Male Name Event Affiliation Isaiah Patrick Pole Vault St David’s Track Blazers Cameron Thomas Javelin St David’s Track Blazers Nazzio John 100 meters, 200 meters ACE Track Club Jaeden Teka Javelin Carriacou Athletic Committee Jaylon Colder Shot Put, Discus St David’s Track Blazers Shavin Charles-Hector 100 meters, 200 meters St David’s Track Blazers De’ andre Bristol Shot Put, Discus Carriacou Athletic Committee

The team will be accompanied by coaches Paul Phillip and Carol Evans and is scheduled to depart varying locations on 14 April 2022.

The Athletic Association Board congratulates the athletes on their well-deserved selection and extends best wishes for a successful 2022 CARIFTA campaign.

GAA