On Thursday, 3 March 2022, as a result of a collaboration between Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago Law Enforcement, Drug Squad and Customs Enforcement Unit, a search was conducted on-board sailing vessel “Costa Mucho” after being cleared with Grenada Customs.

During the search, 2 packets of cocaine weighing 2 kilograms along with US$4,200 and TT$2,407 were seized.

Edmund Brangman, 81-year-old Sailor of Hamilton, Bermuda was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and Money Laundering.

He appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 March 2022 and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Brangman will reappear in court on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police