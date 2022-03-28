Spicemas Corporation (SMC) extends an invitation to all SMC registered judges and persons interested in becoming judges to our first in a series of workshops for Calypso/Groovy/Soca Judges in preparation for Spicemas 2022.

The first workshop takes place on Saturday, 2 April 2022, at the St Andrews Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) from 9 am to 3 pm. Saturday’s workshop will be facilitated by three Masters in the Calypso Artform.

Interested persons, please contact Spicemas Corporation on 440-0621 or email: [email protected] to confirm attendance by Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

Confirmation of attendance is very important to facilitate adequate preparations.

Management, Spicemas Corporation