The Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) is happy to inform the nation that Sunday, 27 March 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the Association.

In recognition of this historic milestone, members of the Board, Staff and Nutmeg Farmers will join in a church service to be held at the Sacred Heart RC Church, Tivoli, St Andrew on Sunday, 27 March 2022 at 8.30 am.

The GCNA is very excited to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the Association and as such, a schedule of activities will be released to the public in due course.

The GCNA looks forward to your support and participation in the upcoming activities as the Association continues to serve Grenadian farmers and customers globally.

Leo Cato

Chairman, Board of Directors