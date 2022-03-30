The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council will hold its annual National Schools’ Nutrition Quiz in the coming weeks. There will be 2 competitions, Primary and Secondary, held in the month of April.

Three schools will battle on the Primary level; they are Paraclete Government School, Woburn Methodist School and River Sallee Government School. Defending champions Bonair Government will not compete. The Primary competition takes place on Monday, 4 April at the Ministry of Social Development Conference Room, Jubilee Street, Grenville. The quiz runs from 9 am to 12 pm.

The secondary schools’ quiz will take the form of a zonal competition on Wednesday, 6 April from 9 am to 12 pm. In Zone A, the Grenada Boys Secondary School, JW Fletcher Catholic, St Mark’s Secondary, and Westerhall Secondary will meet at the Produce Chemist Lab. Zone B meets at the St George’s Fish Market Conference Room, with participating schools Boca Secondary, Grenville Secondary, St George’s Institute, and Wesley College. Defending champions Bishop’s College gets an automatic seat in the Final carded for 27 April at the Grenada Youth Centre in Grand Anse.

Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 schools in each competition.

The National Secondary Schools Nutrition Quiz is part of GFNC’s effort to educate people on healthy eating and lifestyle and the role of proper nutrition in warding off chronic non-communicable diseases. It is also an opportunity for students to test their knowledge as part of the preparation for CXC and CPEA exams. Students will be quizzed on a wide range of topics, all covered in the Food and Nutrition syllabus.

GFNC