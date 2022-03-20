Grenada Food and Nutrition Council
Applications are invited to fill the post of Nutrition Product Development and Training
Requirements:
- Develop new recipes and value-added products featuring local ingredients, for publication and training at the community level
- Spearhead catering activities, menu planning, and quality service
- Work along with Community Nutritionists in programme planning and execution
- Develop training programmes for different age groups
- Showcase work on multimedia platforms
- Work with residential homes and schools for menu development, standardization of recipes and food preparation training
Qualifications:
- A first degree in Culinary Arts, Food Science, Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or other related field and at least 2 years related experience
- In lieu of a First degree, a certificate of training in related industry and 3 years related experience
- Strong culinary background
Desired Attributes:
- Innovation and creativity
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Candidate must be computer literate
- Willingness to be flexible
The application should be addressed to:
The Chairman
Board of Directors
Grenada Food & Nutrition Council
Upper Church Street
St George’s
Grenada
Email: [email protected]
To reach no later than 14 April 2022.
Unsuitable applications will not be acknowledged.
GFNC
Comment on post