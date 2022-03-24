In a historic match in Gibraltar, the Senior Men’s National Team drew nil-nil in their first international friendly for 2022 at Victoria Stadium.

It was the first time for Grenada to travel out of state and the Concacaf region to play international friendlies.

Though missing a few chances to find the net, Team Grenada commanded much of the match and Goalkeeper Reice Charles Cook, worked hard to produce some solid saves. Speaking after the nil-nil result, Head Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team Michael Findlay said, “Though disappointed we did not get the win, we’re pleased to provide the experience for our programme as all aspects will benefit us long term. It was encouraging that we did not give up anything at the end which shows our fighting spirit…it’s all part of our process and now we look towards Andorra and the challenge they present.”

Tyrone Sterling served as team captain and he said, “We were disappointed as a group not to win as we had chances to do so but we are pleased we did not concede and limited their opportunities. We can now look forward to building on this as we face Andorra.”

President of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) Cheney Joseph congratulated the team and staff on their performance against Gibraltar citing that, “the first engagement in Europe was a test of where we are as a footballing nation against teams playing in a more structured league.”

He further stated, “We look forward to a more positive result on Monday against Andorra. We wish to urge our local players to work hard on making the transition as we do intend to seek even more matches to provide those much-needed opportunities for them.”

Grenada travels to Andorra for their match on 28 March at Estadi National Stadium at 8 pm (3 pm in Grenada).

GFA